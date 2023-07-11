The sad case of the British pensioner who died three days after a burglary at his home in south of Spain Albert Boyden, 81, lived for many years in Mollina (Malaga province) before moving to Estepa in Seville

Albert Boyden earned his living as a refuse collection lorry driver in the UK and when he retired, he was left with a small pension to tide him over. It was just enough that he needed for the final stretch of his life in Saydo Park, a British community in Mollina (Malaga province) where some 1,500 people live. 'Little England' is what the locals call it.

But it didn't turn out the way he expected. After more than a decade in Saydo, Albert and his wife separated and he moved to the Sevillian town of Estepa, just 30 kilometres away, and settled in a house found for him by a friend.

A week ago, thieves broke into his home and allegedly assaulted and robbed him. Albert, 81, survived the ordeal and was even discharged from hospital after treatment for his injuries, but he died three days later.

It was around 7pm on Sunday 2 July when the thieves struck. Word on the street is that three men allegedly knocked on Albert's door and he, being a trusting man, opened it: "He always used to give some money to the drug addicts who came to his house to ask for it. He died out of solidarity", said a neighbour from Estepa who, over the years, became friends with him.

It is believed that the thieves broke in and assaulted him to steal whatever was in the house. "Albert was a humble man, he had no more than 50 euros in his wallet," his friend said.

And this is where the versions differ. In the village it is said that he was beaten up (the first version that reached the media). But sources close to the investigation said that Albert actually suffered a fall when he was pushed by the assailants, who left him lying there.

The neighbour of the house next door heard Albert's cries for help and called the emergency services. The British man was taken to the Hospital de la Merced de Osuna, where he was treated for his injuries. He was then discharged and returned home, but felt unwell and was admitted again but he later died.

According to Albert's friends he had no serious health problems. "He drank a couple of beers a day and hardly ate," said his friend, "but apparently he had no health problems; in fact, to get home, he had to walk up the steepest street in the village every day".

While Albert's death may be directly related to the assault he suffered in the raid on his house, which is being investigated by Guardia Civil, clues are scarce as the British man did not even have time to file a complaint after the incident.

He said he would do so when he left the hospital, but he was unable to as he felt unwell and had to return to the accident and emergency department. The challenge for officers now is to identify those responsible for the robbery, and possibly Albert's death.