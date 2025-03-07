Roman Villa in Granada given protected status

Europa Press Friday, 7 March 2025, 18:32 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía has agreed to include the Roman Villa of Los Vergeles in Granada city into its general catalogue of Andalusian historical heritage (CGPHA) as an asset of cultural interest (BIC).

It is one of the most important and unique Roman villas not only in Andalucía but in the whole of the Iberian peninsula. It is also known as the villa of the Zaidín, Calle Primavera or Plaza Rafael Guillén and is a clear example of the powerful Roman empire in Spain.

The complex, which will have the highest level of protection, is of great interest from a scientific and heritage point of view. The building was started in the first century AD, but it was at the end of the second century AD that the great monumental work began with an ostentatious decorations being added, with mosaics playing a predominant role.

The spaces uncovered over the last few decades have revealed a large villa which included several wells, porticoed areas, living spaces, underground constructions and many mosaics.

The villa also has the remains of what would have been a large water deposit. Although there are other examples of large deposits in Andalucía, such as the one in La Estación in Antequera, none is as unique as this one in the Villa de los Vergeles.

A subterranean room has been identified in the villa, crowned at one of its ends by an apse accompanied by two niches, with a channel that would have supplied water to the site, aspects that are believed to have been used as places of worship.

The existence and research of the Villa Romana de los Vergeles has been decisive in deepening our knowledge of Roman Granada, which is characterised by the presence of different types of villas.

Most of them were founded around the first century AD and added to or updated in the third and fourth century AD. Leisure and performance areas as well as Roman baths can be found in almost all of them.