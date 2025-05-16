Andalusian government allocates 160 million euros in aid to boost efficient energy use

Andalucía's regional government will allocate an aid package with a budget of 160.2 million euros to promote energy efficiency in companies, other entities and households across the region.

The Junta's governing council gave the green light on Wednesday and approved the regulatory bases for these incentives. They are co-financed by Feder (European Regional Development Fund) and will be overseen by the regional ministry of industry, energy and mines. The main body to manage the aid programme for the regional ministry will be the AAE (Andalusian energy agency). For the first time ever the scheme will include a specific programme aimed at energy improvement in the most vulnerable households. These grants will be available to individuals, the self-employed, small- and medium-sized enterprises and large companies, as well as local, public bodies and groups from the third sector (neither private nor public - for instance, community groups or charities), and the new energy communities.

With this new line of funding, the Junta intends to continue advancing its strategic objective of promoting the region's energy transition. These grants are structured into four programmes based on the different types of recipient and the actions to be funded, as follows: the residential sector and public buildings and facilities; the business sector and agri-food chain; intelligent networks and smart systems and, last but not least, vulnerable households.

The residential and buildings sector has the largest budget allocation at 93 million euros and is focused on reducing energy consumption. Members of the public will be able to apply for grants to carry out energy renovation projects, encouraging the use of renewable energies in their homes and buildings.

The programme aimed at companies has 44.6 million euros available and places special emphasis on the agri-food chain to help increase the competitiveness of that particular industry sector by reducing its energy bill and CO2 emissions.

The intelligent networks and smart systems programme is endowed with 12.7 million euros to boost investments for digitalisation and the incorporation of IT equipment and applications for better demand management. Finally, ten million euros will be earmarked for initiatives to benefit vulnerable households.