Andalucía's regional head pulls out of World Travel Market following flooding disaster in Valencía

Juanma Moreno, in the centre, together with Bernal and Salado, at last year's WTM.

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 4 November 2024, 15:32

The Junta de Andalucía's president Juanma Moreno has pulled out of this year's World Travel Market (WTM) in London following the devastating floods that have mainly affected Valencia and other parts of southeastern Spain, including some areas of the region.

Moreno usually attends the event every year, considered as one of the three most important tourism fairs in the world. Regional tourism minister Arturo Bernal, Turismo Costa del Sol president Francisco Salado and Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre will also not be attending the trade fair, which runs from Tuesday 5 November until Thursday 7 November.

The Junta de Andalucía confirmed that the meetings the minister had scheduled with tourism operators and members of the media have been suspended, with other tourism officials ready to undertake meetings instead.

The Dana weather event continues to keep Andalucía and the devastated areas of the Valencian region on alert. This year marks the 45th WTM with 184 countries taking part.