Mayor of La Línea calls on Spanish government to include the town in the coastal train project

The mayor of La Línea de la Concepcion, Juan Franco, has expressed his disappointment that the town is not included in the ministry of transport's proposal for the coastal train project, which would link the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga. He said that the request is "historical" and that he would write to the government about the absence.

He recalled that a meeting was held in Malaga in July 2024 with all the mayors of municipalities included in the railway project, to which La Línea was invited and which he understood meant that the town "had to be present" in this connection between Malaga and Algeciras.

"We thought it was magnificent news," said Juan Franco of this meeting, only to find that "no action is planned for La Línea de la Concepción", as the mayor noted when reviewing the tender documents published by the government.

His comments came after the announcement by the ministry of the call for tenders for an external consultancy to design the draft project for the route. La Línea town hall requested information on whether the town was included in the plan but has not yet received a reply.

Juan Franco said that La Línea and Gibraltar had a combined population of more than 100,000 inhabitants but still had no rail connection.

The mayor concluded, "We find it somewhat surprising that we are not being taken into account in this tender."