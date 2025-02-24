Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Juan Franco, Mayor of La Linea
Mayor of La Línea calls on Spanish government to include the town in the coastal train project
Coastal train

Mayor of La Línea calls on Spanish government to include the town in the coastal train project

Juan Franco said that La Línea and Gibraltar had a combined population of more than 100,000 inhabitants but still had no rail connection

La Voz de Cádiz

Monday, 24 February 2025, 18:06

The mayor of La Línea de la Concepcion, Juan Franco, has expressed his disappointment that the town is not included in the ministry of transport's proposal for the coastal train project, which would link the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga. He said that the request is "historical" and that he would write to the government about the absence.

He recalled that a meeting was held in Malaga in July 2024 with all the mayors of municipalities included in the railway project, to which La Línea was invited and which he understood meant that the town "had to be present" in this connection between Malaga and Algeciras.

"We thought it was magnificent news," said Juan Franco of this meeting, only to find that "no action is planned for La Línea de la Concepción", as the mayor noted when reviewing the tender documents published by the government.

His comments came after the announcement by the ministry of the call for tenders for an external consultancy to design the draft project for the route. La Línea town hall requested information on whether the town was included in the plan but has not yet received a reply.

Juan Franco said that La Línea and Gibraltar had a combined population of more than 100,000 inhabitants but still had no rail connection.

The mayor concluded, "We find it somewhat surprising that we are not being taken into account in this tender."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Rafael Nadal to receive special honour at this year's French Open
  2. 2 Casa de María Barrabino: a Torremolinos mansion about to be reborn
  3. 3 Closing time
  4. 4 Dani Sánchez rocket secures hard-fought Malaga CF victory
  5. 5 Fuengirola PP demands action from central government to repair lift at Los Boliches train station
  6. 6 Town hall turns estate agent to boost population
  7. 7 Buying and making the most of your dream home in Spain
  8. 8 ACE animal shelter announces spring fundraising event in Mijas
  9. 9 14 ways within reach to prevent Alzheimer's disease
  10. 10 Pavel Sivakov secures Vuelta a Andalucía title for UAE Team Emirates

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mayor of La Línea calls on Spanish government to include the town in the coastal train project