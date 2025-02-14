Junta seals an alliance between the ports of Malaga and Algeciras and Antequera's 'dry port'

SUR Friday, 14 February 2025, 12:24 Compartir

Andalucía's regional government is promoting an alliance between the ports of Malaga and Algeciras and the future 'dry port' in Antequera. The regional minister for development, territorial planning and housing, Rocío Díaz, has signed a collaboration agreement with the president and CEO of the company that owns the Antequera 'dry port', Patrice Lafargue, and with Gerardo Landaluce and Carlos Rubio, presidents of the port authorities of Bahía de Algeciras and Malaga, respectively.

The agreement aims to "recognise the common interest in promoting the Antequera logistics area and to outline a common model focused on the implementation of joint international port logistics projects".

Díaz has called for Andalucía to "make the most of the logistical potential that it possesses" and "deepen the search for synergies" between the ports and the logistical terminals to work "towards the common objective of our land becoming the great logistical platform of southern Europe".

"Together, with agreements of this type, we are going to boost the Andalusian economy," said the minister. She also highlighted the plans for the Antequera 'dry port' to become a "top-level logistics hub for storage and distribution".

The ports of Algeciras and Malaga have also diversified their business lines to develop a long-term sustainable port community model. This business ecosystem is committed to developing as a facilitator of international trade, providing value-added logistics services that contribute to the internationalisation of the companies located in its area of influence.

Therefore, it becomes possible to take advantage of the synergies that have arisen and establish a framework of collaboration that benefits port activity, industry, logistics and distribution. This model promotes the transfer of knowledge to encourage public-private collaboration.

The Antequera logistics area is the complementary base for these ports, not only because of its geographical position, but also because it is a priority intermodal node of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and its interconnections with the European corridors. These conditions are further strengthened by the flexibility and size of the plots offered and the new technologies applied in the facilities.

The ports of Malaga and the Bahía de Algeciras have freight rail connections and fully operational facilities to carry out this type of traffic and provide intermodal services that promote the development of a more sustainable activity.

The different parties that took part in the agreement have stated, "The union of both ports with the Antequera 'dry port' allows the region to tap into its potential to connect territories, which can position Andalucía as a reference in international trade."

The location of the ports of Malaga and Algeciras within the Strait of Gibraltar, whose enclave is the second in freight traffic worldwide, together with the privileged location of the Antequera logistics area, "have turned this area into a triangular pole of attraction for the arrival of highly innovative logistics companies".

This represents "an opportunity" to be the gateway for the entry and exit of goods from southern Europe, "boosting the socio-economic environment of the region".

The authorities are committed to boosting logistics and connectivity, so that these areas can develop as the logistics hub of Southern Europe.

Furthermore, they will configure common spaces that favour the integration of knowledge and the cooperation of the business and productive sector under the triangular ecosystem of seaport and dry port.

They will also make progress in the implementation of the European Green Deal, a strategy based on the principles of environmental, social, economic, financial and governance sustainability, and the promotion of the blue economy.

The agreement means that the companies and institutions located in these areas can share R&D innovation services, carry out joint activities to develop and improve connectivity, as well as promote and attract investment.

They will also be able to join the list of companies and directories, take part in common dynamisation actions and participate in internationalisation programmes.

Finally, Díaz valued that this alliance "comes to redound in the bet that the government of Juanma Moreno has made with the 'dry port' of Antequera - a project that has been unblocked and in which 50 million euros have been invested thanks to the public-private partnership".

She recalled that it was last year when the first phase of the development of the logistics area, which covers 102 hectares, plus the electricity substation, was inaugurated.

Also present at the event were the deputy minister of public works, Mario Muñoz-Atanet; the general director of the Andalusian public ports agency (APPA), Ignacio Álvarez-Ossorio; the general director of transport infrastructures, Eduardo Gutiérrez; the territorial delegate of public works in Seville, Francisco de Paula Juárez; the territorial delegate for development in Malaga, María Rosa Morales; the general secretary of the Andalusian chambers of commerce, Estrella Freire; the councillor for town planning management and works, Terera Molina; and the councillor for sports and contracting of Antequera town council, Juan Rosas.