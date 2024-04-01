Junta de Andalucía logs more than 12,500 natural water sources and springs across the region

Europa Press Seville Monday, 1 April 2024, 23:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

The regional government of Andalucía has logged more than 12,500 natural springs and water sources across the region and their links to the Andalusian regional network of drover's roads. This connection is reflected in the inventory drawn up by the General Directorate for Forestry Policy and Biodiversity (part of the regional Ministry of Sustainability, Environment and the Blue Economy).

This inventory will serve as a guide both for livestock use and for recovery of this aspect of the region's natural and cultural heritage. It will also serve as a reference source when making future plans to change or renovate and restore these vital water resources.

The document is over 200 pages long and includes a description of each inventoried water location along with a bank of catalogued images, past and present, according to the regional ministry's press release on this topic.

This inventory also serves as a method of exploring the rich biology surrounding our natural springs, showing that "the environments around such springs could be some of the most biodiversely rich habitats of any ecosystem found on the land masses bordering the Mediterranean". At the same time, the study reveals that they are also "the most unknown, fragile and scarce, as well as the most vulnerable to climate change".

For this reason, the research work carried out on these natural springs has made it possible to demonstrate that these "are oases of life", affording us "a better understanding of the structure and functioning of the ecosystem of such springs in mountainous areas, with a view to assessing the possible actions that can be undertaken".