The Casa de las Conchas de Montoro is one of the most visited places in the Cordoba town. Turismo Montoro
A jewel of the ocean: the unique house in Spain that is decorated with 45 million sea shells
It is a real curiosity which attracts the attention of many of the tourists who visit the Andalusian town

Alberto Flores

Montoro

Monday, 21 April 2025, 18:49

The province of Cordoba in the Andalucá region of southern Spain is a perfect place for tourism and trips that combine architecture with breath-taking landscapes and gastronomy. One of the places that receives a significant number of visitors every year is the town of Montoro.

This charming corner of the world is undoubtedly characterised by the majestic Guadalquivir river, which flows alongside the town centre. We wander through the streets of Montoro to enjoy a beautiful town centre, which will lead us, almost without us noticing, to today's destination - an architectural curiosity, a unique place in Spain that, over time, has become an obligatory stop for all those who visit Montoro.

Located in a small square on Calle Criado 17 is 'Casa de las Conchas' ('the sea shell house'). It immediately catches our attention, as it is very different from the rest of the houses in the area, decorated with 45 million shells, brought from all over Spain.

Casa de las Conchas owner Francisco del Río Cuenca began the titanic task of decorating the house in 1960, using shells collected from the banks of the Guadalquivir. For many years, it was customary for the residents of Montoro who would leave to work somewhere else to come back with bags full of shells to help Francisco. The work lasted 50 years.

The façade of the 'Casa de las Conchas' quickly catches our eye as we walk through the streets of Montoro. Turismo de Montoro

The house displays many interesting details - you just have to look closely... at the facade, the roofs and the courtyards. The columns are covered in small river stones. The ceilings of the house are also decorated to resemble bouquets of flowers made from shells and mirrors. A marine paradise on the mainland.

Over the years, the house has become one of the most visited places in Montoro and its fame travels beyond the town.

If you are interested in visiting the house, you can call 957 160 621 to find out all the details.

