Granada's guardians of the dead

Monday, 3 March 2025

Gerardo picks up some dried flowers from graves in Guadix in Granada province. He does it carefully and faithfully in the midst of a sepulchral silence. Afterwards, he continues his walk through the cemetery, home of the dead for many, but also of some of the living, such as the Fossores brothers of Guadix.

His main mission is to watch over the maintenance and care of the place, a task that Friar Hermenegildo has been carrying out for 58 years and that Gerardo has been doing for just few days. Two other newcomers are also in training to become guardians of the cemetery.

Just a week has gone by since Gerardo took his vows as a friar. He says that he is still trying to get used to it and that last Wednesday marked, without doubt, a before and after in his life.

"I received the call of God," he says of his arrival at the order that has been in the town for 72 years. He remains serious and his gaze is fixed as he explains how faith has always guided his life. It led him to take temporary vows at the age of 50 with the aim of renewing them permanently in three years' time.

The friars' role involves cleaning, watering the plants, removing dried flowers and sweeping at the cemetery as well as preparing the area where someone is to be buried.

Zoom Brothers clean the cemetery. Torcuato Fandila

The work, they say, requires "faith, courage and respect". It could be done by an ordinary worker, but it is not the same thing. "Our faith is the first thing that a family member perceives in such a delicate moment," says Friar Hermengildo.

Day to day

The Fossores brothers live in a building next to the cemetery. They begin their day at 7am sharp to be ready to gather in the chapel and begin the prayers. They continue with private prayers, a time of meditation and more prayer. Afterwards, they hold a daily Eucharist in the chapel on the premises.

Then they are ready to do the work at the cemetery. During the morning they are told if there will be a burial in the afternoon. If there is, they prepare the area where the person is to be buried.

This is how his life goes on day after day, year after year. They share the household chores between them. The only time they leave their chapter house is for medical appointments and other occasional religious acts. For this reason, Friar Hermenegildo explains the importance of assessing the newcomers to make sure they are prepared for this way of life. "The main thing to know is what they are going to commit themselves to," he says.

Zoom Vicente and José, novices prepare to enter the order. Torcuato Fandila

Preparation

Behind Hermenegildo and Gerardo, José and Vicente are waiting. They are the people who prepare the men who want to become Fossores Brothers. The preparation does not involve academic training, but reflection and thinking about what they are committing to.

They don't quite know where their vocation comes from, they believe it is a mystery. "The Gospel says: you did not choose me, I chose you. I don't say it myself," says the Fossor brother.

Vicente, Gerardo and José come from Argentina, Colombia and Nicaragua. Despite their differences, they say their experiences that led them to Guadix are similar. They found out about this order on the internet and its history and unusual dedication caught their attention.

The order was founded in Guadix in 1953 and, although it later spread to Jerez de la Frontera, Huelva, Vitoria and Pamplona, today it only remains in Logroño and the town of Accitana, the mother house of the order.

They are happy to maintain their presence in the town but say, "Only God knows our future," before setting off on their walk through the cemetery.