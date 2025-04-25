Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police warns of new scams that use &#039;false child&#039; method in Andalucía
Scams

Police warns of new scams that use 'false child' method in Andalucía

The modus operandi of these fraudsters is to send indiscriminate, mass messages to mobile phones posing as the victim's child and saying they need money, resulting in successful bank transfers of 4,000 to 10,000 euros just in Granada province

SUR

Friday, 25 April 2025, 13:23

The Guardia Civil have received various complaints in Andalucía, specifically in the coastal area of Granada province, concerning scams, which use the 'false child' tactic. A growing number of reports has been registered this week.

The Guardia Civil officers have launched an investigations in order to identify and locate the perpetrators and repair the economic damage caused. The bank transfers made after the hoax are between 4,000 and 10,000 euros.

In order to fulfil their objective, the scammers send indiscriminate, mass messages to mobile phones, either through SMS or a texting app. The perpetrators use different mobile numbers to achieve initial contact with the potential victim, pretending to be their daughter or son. In the messages they say that they have encountered issues with their phone, hence the new number, and that they need a large sum of money because of a financial difficulty that requires an urgent solution.

The scammers take advantage of the victim's bewilderment and time sensitivity to solve the problem, which prompts the parent to rush and make the transfer in a moment of shock, trust and fear. Bizum makes things easier, as it allows for instant transfers.

The victim only starts to suspect that they have been scammed after having made the bank transfer, as they receive a second message from their supposed relative or a call from a supposed bank manager. The second message asks them to make another money transfer for a different reason, but for similar amounts and with the same urgency.

When, finally, the victim contacts their actual child, they realise what has happened. The perpetrators take advantage of people's good will to help a family member, regardless of the circumstances.

The Guardia Civil is currently working both on the investigation of this type of crime and on prevention through education, training and public awareness. For this reason, the police have reminded the public to be alert and aware of new technologies that allow such crimes to happen with ease.

If in doubt, one should call the actual phone number of their relative to check that they are well and that they do not need help. They can also call the Guardia Civil's permanently open helpline 062.

