Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View from the terrace of a tourist home on the Costa del Sol. SUR
The five key points of Andalucía&#039;s new tourist rental housing law explained
Tourism

The five key points of Andalucía's new tourist rental housing law explained

Owners or operators will have one year to adapt their properties to these new Junta requirements which cover areas such as the minimum size, as well as facilities and items that must be provided

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 12:10

Compartir

The tourist rental housing sector in Andalucía is facing a new era as a fresh law comes into effect to control a surge in such properties.

There are some 116,000 tourist properties in Andalucía, and of these, more than 55,000 are located in Malaga province. These are the new regulations explained in five key points.

Municipal control

According to the new law it is up to the municipalities to attribute different uses of land and determine whether a property will be fit for tourist accommodation. Local councils may establish limitations with regard to the maximum number of dwellings for tourist use per building, sector, area, period, or zone.

Operating company

The new law strengthens the legal status of companies operating tourist accommodation with the aim of making the activity more professional, facilitating relations with the tourism administration authorities and guaranteeing the rights and duties of users. The regulation states: "companies operating tourist accommodation are understood to be natural or legal persons who are assignees of the administration and management of one or more tourist accommodation, irrespective of their authorisation to do so, and they must appear as owners of the operation".

Limit of 15 dwellings per property

The decree sets new limits on the capacity of tourist dwellings, which is set at 15 dwellings in the case of the rental of an entire property and six in the case of a flat that is rented by rooms. In both cases, the number of beds per room may not exceed four, of which two must be in beds that are not bunk beds.

Regional minister Arturo Bernal during the presentation of the new Andalusian tourist housing decree.
Regional minister Arturo Bernal during the presentation of the new Andalusian tourist housing decree. SUR

Minimum of 14 square metres per person and two bathrooms

A tourist property must have a minimum area of 14 square metres per person. Properties must also have two bathrooms if the number of beds is greater than five and three bathrooms if the number of beds is greater than eight. Bedrooms and living rooms must have direct ventilation to the outside or to ventilated patios. The requirement will not apply if there is an exemption such as architectural protection.

Basic furnishings

Properties must be sufficiently furnished and equipped with necessary appliances and utensils for immediate use and in accordance with the number of people, have a television, power sockets in all rooms and basic supplies that enable them to be habitable, such as electricity and hot and cold running water.

The kitchen must be equipped with a minimum of two burners, oven or microwave and refrigerator; crockery, cutlery, glassware, frying pans, pots, corkscrew, bottle opener, scissors, can opener and colander. There must be small electrical appliances such as a blender, toaster or grill, juicer and coffee maker; storage furniture; cleaning products and selective waste separation. Property owners must also have well-maintained bedding, linen, blankets or duvets and pillows.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 One thousand euros a month to use the narrow lane that connects their homes with a public highway on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 These are the sections of the C1 Costa del Sol line that could be converted from single to double track to get more trains running
  3. 3 Brave private hire driver rescues a young woman who two men were trying to rape in Malaga
  4. 4 International fashion giant H&M to close 28 stores and axe 588 staff in Spain
  5. 5 Malaga gears up for colourful mayhem and fun during carnival week festivities
  6. 6 Fuengirola town hall meets with residents to discuss 1million euro remodelling works in their street
  7. 7 Watch as police nab nine people for sending contraband tobacco and sexual enhancers from a courier company in Benalmádena
  8. 8 Junta's tourism boss is confident Malaga Airport will boost its offer of long-haul connections with Asia, United States and Middle East within two years
  9. 9 How long can we continue using water from reservoirs that are almost empty? This is the current situation with La Viñuela and La Concepción in Malaga province
  10. 10 National Police arrest 59 members of 'Hi mum, my phone is broken' scam gang in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad