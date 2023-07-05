The five best inland beaches and natural pools in Andalucía to enjoy this summer The natural diversity of the region has no bounds, here you can discover what the options are to swim and sunbathe are - apart from on the well-known Costas

As usual, this summer in Spain has started with widespread weather warnings for high temperatures and heat waves. Bearing in mind that these will almost be a constant during the next few weeks, when many people will take their annual holidays, here is a short list of places where you can cool off and escape from the intense heat without having to go to the coast. These are places with great natural charm in amazing settings, near rivers, reservoirs and natural pools where you can enjoy a refreshing day out with your family.

Nerja, Malaga province: La poza de los pato

Located in the Sierras de Tejada Natural Park, these natural pools are formed thanks to the course of the Chillar river. To access the area, it is necessary to walk approximately 6 kilometres along the river. In summer, the flow of water is usually low and calm, so it can be accessed with children as long as they wear appropriate footwear.

Sevilla province: San Nicolás del Puerto

This is a natural pool formed by the Rivera del Huéznar river, in the heart of the Sierra Norte Natural Park (Seville). It is a fairly family-friendly area that even has a beach bar where you can spend the day. In addition, some two kilometres from the beach you can find more natural pools and waterfalls for those who prefer a more adventurous day out.

Cordoba province: Embalse de Iznájar

Known as the great lake of Andalusia, this reservoir, formed by the Genil river, covers an area of 981 Hm3. It is an ideal place to practise watersports such as kayaking, sailing, use pedal boats or go for a stroll. In the local area there are also cabins, hostels and campsites where travellers and families can spend the night if they are looking to disconnect for a few days in the company of nature.

Casares, Malaga province: Baños de la hedionda

Located in Casares, these baths date back to the time of the Roman Empire. In addition to being refreshing, these waters also offer healing properties to visitors. With an average temperature of 18C the water in these baths is perfect to cool off in during summer. Also, for the more adventurous, there is the option of exploring the waters of the Manilva river where you will find a 15th century aqueduct as well as pools and irrigation ditches used in Roman times to channel water.

La playita, Cadiz province: Área recreativa de Arroyomolinos

Located in the north of Cadiz province, in Zahara de la Sierra, we find one of the most famous inland beaches in Andalucía. The small beach has been formed from the passage of the river Arroyo de los Molinos and it is located 300 metres from the famous Cueva del Susto. It is an exceptional area to spend a summer day with the family as it has parasols and sun loungers for hire. There is also a restaurant and a beach bar. There are also other activities such as ziplines and an adventure park.