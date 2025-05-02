The beautiful Granada village designated a Starlight municipality for stargazing tourists

C.L. Friday, 2 May 2025, 15:56 Compartir

Pampaneira, a village in the Granada Alpujarra, has been recognised as a Starlight municipality by the Starlight Foundation, under the specific category of 'Starlight tourist destination'. This certification endorses the quality of the municipality's night sky and recognises the measures adopted for its protection, as well as the promotion of a sustainable tourism model that is linked to science, nature and local development and growth.

The award comes after a rigorous process of technical evaluation, fieldwork and analysis of light pollution in the area.

The mayor of Pampaneira, Ángel Pérez, stated that "this recognition is the result of our firm commitment to our environment", and underlined the efforts made to "conserve our heritage and link it to the environment around us, in this case the sky, as part of our identity."

Pampaneira is already recognised as one of "the most beautiful villages of Spain" (a listing run by an independent association since 2011) and has been declared a Historic-Artistic Site for how it has managed to preserve its traditional architecture and urban layout to be in keeping with its Moorish heritage. Added to these points are the facts that the municipality is located within the Sierra Nevada National and Natural Park and it forms part of a Unesco biosphere reserve, thereby strengthening its position as a role model for the conservation of cultural and natural heritage.

A 'leading light'

The certification as a Starlight municipality sets in stone Pampaneira's place as a leading light for astronomical tourism, a growing sector that not only attracts visitors who value science and nature, but also opens the door to new opportunities for local employment and economic development, especially in rural areas like this.

Among the actions planned as a result of this recognition are the organisation of astronomical observation activities, specialised training for local guides and the scheduling of educational and cultural events related to the night sky.