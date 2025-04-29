Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Andalusian village with the cheapest houses: homes from 15,000 euros

La Carolina, in Jaén, offers the possibility of acquiring a property at a price well below the market average

C. L.

Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 19:29

Faced with the challenge of acquiring property in big cities, many people are increasingly opting to live in more secluded and smaller municipalities, where the prices of houses and flats are much lower.

Among Spanish regions, Andalucía is one of the most affordable options. According to the latest Fotocasa report, published by Andalucíainforma, La Carolina - a town in the province of Jaén - is the cheapest municipality in Andalucía for buying a property. With an average price of 644 euros per square metre, La Carolina ranks lower in terms of average prices, compared to municipalities in other nearby provinces, such as Cordoba and Almeria.

La Carolina has experienced a boom in property purchases in recent years, thanks to its affordability, attracting both families and investors in search of opportunities. In addition to La Carolina, Jaén also has six other municipalities that are among the ten cheapest in the entire region. Places such as Torreperogil, with an average price of 666 euros per square metre, and Mancha Real, with 679 euros per square metre, are other affordable options.

In La Carolina, one can find a four-bedroom flat for as little as 40,000 euros. There are also properties for sale for as little as 15,000 euros, although it should be noted that some of them require major renovations.

The town is strategically located, with good road connections to the provincial capital and other nearby municipalities, which facilitates mobility for those who need to travel for work purposes.

In addition, La Carolina benefits from a strong presence of sectors such as the agri-food industry and the motor industry, with important companies that generate local employment and contribute to the economy of the area. On the other hand, the proximity to the Despeñaperros natural park has boosted rural tourism, opening new job opportunities in the tourism and services sectors.

