The 112 emergency service call that you might receive that is neither an alert nor a scam
112 Andalucía

The 112 emergency service call that you might receive that is neither an alert nor a scam

112 Andalucía is conducting user satisfaction surveys via telephone and wants to know how users rate their emergency service coordination work

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 4 February 2024, 08:28

A new campaign is being run by 112 Andalucía during which members of the public may receive a call from the emergency services coordination service. You can rest assured that this is neither an attempt at a scam nor a test message. It is a user satisfaction survey with which the emergency service, via telephone, wants to know how users rate their attention and coordination work.

"Have you received a call from 112? Don't be alarmed," said the emergency service coordination service, which encouraged those who receive a call to answer the survey's questions. "Your opinion helps us to grow and improve," it added.

A little over a year ago, many people in Andalucía received test messages on their mobile phones from the 112 Andalucía emergency service in an attempt to verify the correct functioning of the ES-Alert protocol for sending alerts to the population in an area affected by emergencies or imminent disasters.

And, recently, 112 Cantabria warned of a fraud attempt in which fraudsters posed as supposed employees of a telecare services company linked to 112 in order to obtain the personal and bank details of the caller.

