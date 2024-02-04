The 112 emergency service call that you might receive that is neither an alert nor a scam

SUR Malaga Sunday, 4 February 2024, 08:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

A new campaign is being run by 112 Andalucía during which members of the public may receive a call from the emergency services coordination service. You can rest assured that this is neither an attempt at a scam nor a test message. It is a user satisfaction survey with which the emergency service, via telephone, wants to know how users rate their attention and coordination work.

"Have you received a call from 112? Don't be alarmed," said the emergency service coordination service, which encouraged those who receive a call to answer the survey's questions. "Your opinion helps us to grow and improve," it added.

¿Te han llamado del 112? No te alarmes. Este mes hemos comenzado nuestra campaña de encuestas de satisfacción para conocer tu valoración sobre nuestro trabajo de atención y coordinación

Si te llaman, responde a las preguntas de la gestora, tu opinión nos ayuda a crecer y mejorar pic.twitter.com/L7owrjAVqo — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) January 23, 2024

A little over a year ago, many people in Andalucía received test messages on their mobile phones from the 112 Andalucía emergency service in an attempt to verify the correct functioning of the ES-Alert protocol for sending alerts to the population in an area affected by emergencies or imminent disasters.

And, recently, 112 Cantabria warned of a fraud attempt in which fraudsters posed as supposed employees of a telecare services company linked to 112 in order to obtain the personal and bank details of the caller.