A tech solution for towns without bank branches in the region The Junta de Andalucía, Vodafone and Caja Rural del Sur launch a pilot project to safeguard the provision of banking services

The Junta de Andalucía has joined forces with Caja Rural del Sur and Vodafone to promote a technological solution that will facilitate access to banking services in areas where there are no branches. It is a virtual office connected through the operator's network that will allow an adviser from Caja Rural del Sur to serve each client remotely.

The initiative will allow for communication between clients and a personal adviser as if it were a face-to-face visit, generating records and evidence of the agreements reached during the meeting. In addition, thanks to augmented reality, bank staff can draw on the screen to help explain procedures.

The virtual office, created by Zerintia Technologies and Asseco Spain in collaboration with Vodafone, was presented in Seville by the Minister for the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior, Elías Bendodo, and the Minister for Equality, Reconciliation and Social Policies, Rocío Ruiz, together the regional director of Vodafone, Rafael Alcaide, and the president of Caja Rural del Sur, José Luis García-Palacios on Tuesday 8 February.

The tech solution is designed to serve customers of any age and without or without any IT skills.

The project is in its pilot phase and is implemented in Almonaster la Real, Huelva, and in Zuheros and Villanueva de Cordoba and there are plans to introduce it to other municipalities.