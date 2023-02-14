Take a hot air balloon ride over Andalucía to help the aid effort in Turkey and Syria Globotur offers trips for 175 euros, with all proceeds going to those affected by the earthquake through the Red Cross

Flying in a balloon to help Turkey and Syria. This is the new initiative from company Globotur, which has designed a special promotion where all the proceeds from their trips will go to those affected by the recent earthquake. A 'solidarity' balloon flight is offered for 175 euros in the areas of Antequera, Arcos de la Frontera, Cordoba and Seville.

“As a father, every time I see a child emerge from the rubble, my heart freezes. The people there need the most basic of things to be able to continue with their lives. For this reason, we have launched this initiative to raise funds for affected families,” explained Javier Benítez, CEO of Globotur.

“The full amount of the flight will go to the Cruz Roja [the Spanish Red Cross], which will send the aid to both countries. The 'solidarity' pack includes a one-hour balloon ride, a toast with cava, a picnic breakfast, water on board, a video of the flight, a hat, a certificate and civil liability insurance. Travellers will have a donation certificate to be able to deduct it from their income tax," said Benítez.

Globotur is offering flights in four different locations: Arcos de la Frontera, Antequera, Cordoba and Seville. The company has run similar campaigns previously, including during the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The trips begin early in the morning and usually last between an hour and an hour and a half.

In Antequera, the trip offers a different view of the Sierra de la Axarquía and the extensive countryside of Antequera.

The balloon route through Cordoba takes off on the outskirts of the city and flies over the mosque and its orange groves, continuing along the River Guadalquivir until it reaches Medina Azahara. The balloon adventure ends in the river valley.

In Arcos de la Frontera, the balloon flies over the old town, offering both rural and urban views of the surroundings.