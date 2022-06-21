Summer lifeguard service starts on Costa Tropical beaches Thirty-six staff will cover five posts along the Almuñécar and La Herradura coastline until the beginning of September

A total of twenty-eight lifeguards, four skippers patrolling the boats, three health technicians and a coordinator are already providing a service on the beaches of Almuñécar and La Herradura for the summer season.

The service, which has been started ahead of the San Juan night celebrations this Thursday (23 June) can be found in Almuñécar on Velilla beach where there will be four lifeguards and one boat; Puerta del Mar beach will have four lifeguards and two ambulance technicians; San Cristobal beach has four lifeguards and a boat.

On La Herradura beach there is a station at Peña Parda, where there are seven lifeguards and one boat and another two lifeguards will be stationed on the beach at Marina del Este.