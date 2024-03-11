Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Stricter mobile phone ban to be introduced in Andalucía&#039;s public schools
Stricter mobile phone ban to be introduced in Andalucía's public schools

The current restrictions on the use of mobile phones and devices in classrooms, introduced last December by the Junta, are insufficient according to the Andalusian School Council

Francisco Gutiérrez

Monday, 11 March 2024, 16:35

Mobile phones and other screen devices will be banned for pupils in public schools run by the Junta de Andalucía authority up until the third year of secondary education.

The current restrictions on the use of mobile phones and devices in classrooms issued last December by the Junta are insufficient according to the Andalusian School Council. The regional minister of education took up the body's recommendation to make restrictions stricter and "will restrict any type of use of mobile phones and other similar devices up to and including second year of ESO".

From the third year of ESO onwards, it recommends limiting their use during the school day for learning purposes only. The regulation extends to the entire school day, including breaks, complementary and extracurricular activities and transport, and to all areas of schools, including canteens, corridors and common areas.

Presentation this morning of the School Council's report on the use of mobile phones.
Presentation this morning of the School Council's report on the use of mobile phones. SUR

The initial measures introduced on 4 December last year and prohibited pupils from using devices during school hours, which includes recreational time between classes and extracurricular activities. Pupils who could justify needing heir mobile phones due to specific personal circumstances were exempt from the rule. This measure will continue.

