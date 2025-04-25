Storms on the horizon in Andalucía today: Aemet activates weather warnings in two provinces for 'strong gusts and hail'

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 25 April 2025, 07:42 Compartir

It is forecast to be a stormy Friday in parts of the Andalucía region of southern Spain. After a generally pleasant week, today the state meteorological agency (Aemet) does not rule out some weather instability in inland areas. As a result, in its latest update, Aemet has activated a yellow warning for storms in two provinces of the region. The warnings will be in force between 6pm and 11.59pm in Cordoba - in the Sierra and Pedroches areas - and in Jaén, in the Morena and Condado areas. Aemet warns of "the possibility of strong gusts and small hail".

The forecast for Andalucía predicts "cloudy skies, with a predominance of medium and high clouds, without ruling out occasional showers, more likely in the eastern sierras and in the afternoon". In addition, the weather agency forecasts "a slight presence of suspended dust from the Sahara desert in the atmosphere, with the possibility of mud deposits". The day will be completed with moderate easing on the coast of Almeria and in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Although the weather will generally remain calm in Spain on Friday, the Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, has warned that there will be an increase in instability and rain and storms are expected, especially from midday in the inland areas of the Spanish mainland. "These will be more likely in mountain areas, where they could be locally heavy and accompanied by hail, although they will also occur in areas of the plateau. In theory, the storms will not reach the Mediterranean area, and if they do, they will be isolated showers. Meanwhile, weak showers will be recorded in the north of the most mountainous islands of the Canary archipelago", he explained.