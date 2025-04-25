Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Storms on the horizon in Andalucía today: Aemet activates weather warnings in two provinces for &#039;strong gusts and hail&#039;
Weather

Storms on the horizon in Andalucía today: Aemet activates weather warnings in two provinces for 'strong gusts and hail'

The alerts will come into effect in the afternoon and, in addition, the state agency forecasts the "presence of dust in suspension, with the possibility of muddy rain"

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Friday, 25 April 2025, 07:42

It is forecast to be a stormy Friday in parts of the Andalucía region of southern Spain. After a generally pleasant week, today the state meteorological agency (Aemet) does not rule out some weather instability in inland areas. As a result, in its latest update, Aemet has activated a yellow warning for storms in two provinces of the region. The warnings will be in force between 6pm and 11.59pm in Cordoba - in the Sierra and Pedroches areas - and in Jaén, in the Morena and Condado areas. Aemet warns of "the possibility of strong gusts and small hail".

The forecast for Andalucía predicts "cloudy skies, with a predominance of medium and high clouds, without ruling out occasional showers, more likely in the eastern sierras and in the afternoon". In addition, the weather agency forecasts "a slight presence of suspended dust from the Sahara desert in the atmosphere, with the possibility of mud deposits". The day will be completed with moderate easing on the coast of Almeria and in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Although the weather will generally remain calm in Spain on Friday, the Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, has warned that there will be an increase in instability and rain and storms are expected, especially from midday in the inland areas of the Spanish mainland. "These will be more likely in mountain areas, where they could be locally heavy and accompanied by hail, although they will also occur in areas of the plateau. In theory, the storms will not reach the Mediterranean area, and if they do, they will be isolated showers. Meanwhile, weak showers will be recorded in the north of the most mountainous islands of the Canary archipelago", he explained.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie fair makes welcome return to Benalmádena
  2. 2 Fuengirola to stage big Eurovision Song Contest event in grounds of Sohail Castle
  3. 3 Top-of-the-range model aircraft take to the skies of the Costa del Sol this weekend
  4. 4

    This is how 1.2 billion dollars of cocaine were transported in a narco-submarine
  5. 5 Chaotic away draw not enough as Malaga CF remain in relegation trouble
  6. 6 Country fair to be held in support of businesses in Malaga village hit by devastating autumn floods
  7. 7 The little jungle guardian: Spain's first Malayan tapir calf is born
  8. 8 Residents protest against vote of no confidence in mayor of Malaga village
  9. 9 Cudeca charity foundation on the Costa appeals for donations as wardrobes change from winter to summer
  10. 10 Six hundred kilos of free grilled sardines on offer during Labour Day festivities in Mijas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Storms on the horizon in Andalucía today: Aemet activates weather warnings in two provinces for 'strong gusts and hail'