Storm Olivier triggers amber and yellow weather alerts in Andalucía
The entire coastline of the Costa del Sol will be see high waves and strong winds today

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 10:17

The new storm - Olivier - that arrived in the Andalucía region of southern Spain yesterday has already brought strong winds to the area These will remain active throughout today, with various levels of intensity in the various provinces, triggering the yellow severe weather alerts.

Malaga province's entire Costa del Sol coastline will be under a yellow warning for high waves and strong winds. The warning will be lifted at 3pm today. Ronda saw intense winds of up to 80km/h last night, but they are expected to subside as this Friday morning progresses.

The province of Cadiz was on an amber alert last night due to the wind. The Strait of Gibraltar registered easterly winds from 90 to 100km/h.

Today, Almeria will be yellow as well, with strong winds remaining active in the Poniente area and the city of Almeria from 6am today until midnight. Easterly winds of up to 70km/h will hit the coastline as well. In terms of waves, an amber alert will warn of three- to four-metre-high waves from 11am until the end of the day. At times, the waves might reach six to seven metres.

The Sierra Sur de Sevilla will be under a yellow warning for wind from 6pm until the end of the day. This area will be hit by easterly winds with maximum gusts of up to 80km/h. Likewise, on the coast of Granada, a yellow warning will be issued for waves from 10am until midnight, where an easterly wind from 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of three to four metres in height are forecast.

In the rest of the country, storm Olivier will trigger a warning for rain, storms, waves and winds in 13 provinces today: in south-western Asturias; Avila (Castilla y León); Toledo (Castilla-La Mancha); Cáceres (Extremadura); A Coruña and Lugo (Galicia); and Huelva.

