Spanish business shares its success by distributing 27 million euros in bonuses among all its workers

La Voz Cadiz Friday, 1 March 2024, 11:56

If you are an employee of Obramat in Spain, then you are in luck. The company, which has a branch in the Andalusian province of Cadiz, and is a supplier of building materials to DIYers and the trade, has distributed more than 27 million euros in bonuses among its workers, which works out at around 5,000 euros each.

No matter what their job title or how long they have worked at the company, all employees have benefited from the big bonus. It came after the company achieved strong financial results last year, following four new store openings in Sabadell, Los Barrios (Cadiz), Hospitalet de Llobregat and Vilanova in la Geltrú, and a remodelling of its Sestao warehouse.

In addition to the openings, the company's workforce grew in 2023 by 1,290 new people being taken on, 86% more compared to the 700 in 2022.

Obramat human resources manager Cristina Velasco said "sharing successes is a core value" of the company. "Obramat's success is a direct consequence of the efforts of all our employees, so recognising this performance is essential. In 2024, we will continue to develop our commitment to the generation of stable and quality employment, highlighting the fact that each employee is key to a shared project. We are all key players in building Obramat's common project," she said.

Obramat now has more than 5,600 employees and a total of 36 construction and refurbishment material warehouses throughout Spain. The company expects to continue growing this year with new openings planned for the first half of the year in Pamplona and Cordoba.