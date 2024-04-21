Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Spain&#039;s Met Office activates yellow &#039;risk&#039; warnings for thunderstorms in Andalucía today
Weather

Spain's Met Office activates yellow 'risk' warnings for thunderstorms in Andalucía today

The Aemet alerts in three provinces of the region will remain in force throughout the day from 2pm this Sunday

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 09:26

Compartir

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow warning for thunderstorms for this Sunday, 21 April, in the Andalusian provinces of Cordoba, Huelva and Seville, according to information on its website.

Specifically, the yellow 'risk' alerts will affect the Sierra and Pedroches areas in Cordoba, Aracena in Huelva and the Sierra Norte in Seville, The warnings will remain in force throughout the day from 2pm onwards.

As for the general weather forecast for this Sunday in Andalucía, occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected in the northeast of the region in the afternoon, which may be locally heavy and accompanied by hail, more likely in the sierras.

In the rest of the region, Aemet forecasts cloudy skies, without ruling out weak and occasional rainfall in the south and west during the first half of the day. In the afternoon, the skies will be slightly cloudy except in the sierras, where cloudiness is expected to evolve during the day. Morning fog is not ruled out on the Atlantic slope, more likely in the sierras.

No major changes, or at least decreases, are expected in temperatures, except in the far west, where maximum temperatures will rise. Aemet has also indicated that moderate easterly winds will blow, with strong intervals on the coast of Almeria and Cadiz; in the remaining areas, there will be light variable winds.

