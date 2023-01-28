Injured Malaga police officers rescued by helicopter after plunging 60 metres in the Sierra Nevada The two experienced climbers were at an altitude of 3,000 metres in the Granada mountains when the accident happened

Two injured climbers were rescued by helicopter on Friday after they plunged around 60 metres in Granada’s Sierra Nevada mountain range, specifically in the municipality of Güejar Sierra, according to Andalucía 112 emergency coordination centre.

The injured officers are members of the Local Police force in Malaga, experienced in the mountains, who suffered an accident while crossing Canuto del Veleta, at an altitude of 3,000 metres.

112 Andalucía received a distress call at 3pm alerting that the climbers had fallen around 60 metres. Emergency services were dispatched, which included the Guardia Civil’s Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (Greim), and two ambulances, one a mobile ICU.

A Greim helicopter rescued the injured climbers from the mountain range and transferred them to the helideck of the 112 coordination centre in Granada, where the health services were waiting, who rushed them to the Virgen de las Nieves Neurotrauma and Rehabilitation Hospital. According to health sources, one of them has a fractured pelvis and the other has broken ribs and a punctured lung.