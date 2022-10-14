September figures just short of two million passengers at Malaga Airport The total amount just falls short of the record numbers seen in 2019 before the pandemic

Figures released by Spanish airport operator Aena show that 1.9 million passengers passed through Malaga Airport's terminals in September, just below the 2019 record total when more than two million travellers were counted in the same month.

The recovery of international tourism and the increase in visitors from other Spanish airports are behind the increase which takes the year's total up to more than 14 million passengers in nine months.

Some 13,700 flights took off from or landed at Malaga Airport last month, taking the total up to 110,704 so far this year.