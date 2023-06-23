Seized ship carrying 16,000 cows leaves San Roque after drug search The Mawashi Express, which was transporting cattle from Colombia to Egypt, was seized following a tip-off from the US Drug Enforcement Agency

The Mawashi Express loaded with livestock, at the Crinavis dock.

EP Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Mawashi Express, which was docked in San Roque, Cadiz, after being seized under a High Court order when it was travelling from Cartagena, Colombia, to the port of Said, Egypt, left the port of San Roque early on Friday morning, 23 June.

The ship, carrying a cargo of 16,000 cattle, was allowed to continue its journey after police completed a search for drugs, port sources told Europa Press.

The ship had been seized as part of an investigation in which the anti-drugs public prosecution office is also participating.

The docking of the ship in San Roque had provoked criticism from the mayor, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, who said that "the logical thing would have been for the ship to be taken to Algeciras".

The Port Authority Bay of Algeciras (APBA) said the ship was never scheduled to call at Algeciras.