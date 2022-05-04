Salobreña recognised by Junta as official tourist destination The regional government compensates towns that face extra financial, planning and organisational costs due to the increase in the number of visitors, which puts additional pressure on municipal services

Salobreña in Granada province has been officially recognised by the regional Junta de Andalucía as a tourist destination. Up until now the only other coastal municipality to enjoy the status in Granada was Almuñécar-La Herradura.

The Andalusian administration compensates towns that face extra financial, planning and organisational costs due to the increase in the number of visitors, which puts additional pressure on municipal services. The Junta has also recognised Ayamonte (Huelva), Ardales (Malaga) and Zahara (Cadiz).

Salobreña was first considered for this qualification in 2016. However, the legislation and parameters were more restrictive at that time and prevented the town from gaining recognition for not providing the necessary number of beds in tourist establishments and not reaching the required number of visitors at its monuments.

However, the parameters became more flexible in 2018 and during the same year renovation of the town's Alcazaba took place. The accommodation offer now includes 1,682 beds and the Alcazaba has an average of 55,000 visitors per year. As such the Junta deemed it sufficient to meet the technical requirements to be awarded the status.

Salobreña receives a large number of tourists, especially in summer when the population can grow to up to five times its normal size, which is around 12,400 people.