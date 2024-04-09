How much did it cost Spain's train operator Renfe to remove graffiti from rolling stock in Andalucía in 2023?

ABC Seville Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 18:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

Graffiti-based vandalism on Spain's state operator Renfe's trains in Andalucía created an extra cost of 556,870 euros in 2023. This figure includes, in addition to the cleaning itself, the indirect costs arising from this vandalism, such as investment in security, both in terms of personnel and supporting technology.

Renfe has provided details of illegal entries into their premises made by graffiti artists across the region. A total of 76 incursions into the company's facilities and trains across the different provinces were reported: 33 in Seville, 15 in Malaga , eleven in Cadiz, eight in Huelva, four in Cordoba, two in Almeria, two in Granada and one in Jaen.

As a result of these spray can attacks last year, 1,750 square metres of train surfaces were covered with graffiti in Andalucía, resulting in more than 330 hours of work being required to clean them.

Renfe has warned in a statement that passengers "are directly suffering﻿" the consequences of trains being vandalised this way, highlighting "delayed and cancelled trains due to lack of visibility or graffiti applied to train safety features that impede circulation, or hitting the emergency brakes in the middle of a journey to paint or the chemical smell of the paint products".

Last year graffiti-based vandalism on﻿ trains throughout Spain cost Renfe 25 million euros and a total of 3,977 illegal break-ins were reported.

As a result of the actions and investigations carried out by Renfe security personnel and the country's police forces, the authors of 124 instances of railway graffiti were identified and brought before the courts.