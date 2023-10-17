Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EFE. Archivo
Renfe puts 8.5 million AVE and Avlo high-speed tickets for Andalucía trains on sale
Transport

Renfe puts 8.5 million AVE and Avlo high-speed tickets for Andalucía trains on sale

They are for routes that connect the region with Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia and can be purchased up to one year in advance, until October 2024

EP

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 11:56

Spain's state train operator Renfe has put 8.5 million AVE and Avlo high-speed tickets on sale today (17 October) for trains linking Andalucía with Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. The company is offering tickets up one year in advance, until October 2024, to "make it easier for customers to plan their trips with the possibility of obtaining cheaper prices", Renfe pointed out.

Of the total number of tickets on sale with an origin or destination station in Andalucía, seven million are for services connecting Seville, Cordoba, Malaga and Granada with the Spanish capital, according to data provided by Renfe.

From today, Renfe will offer 511 AVE and Avlo trains a week on services between Andalucía and Madrid, Catalonia and the Valencia region. These services represent a weekly offer of 175,000 seats for these destinations.

From this Tuesday, Renfe will increase the offer on AVE trains to Madrid by 3.5%. Between Seville and Madrid, 29 weekly trains will be put into service: three new daily trains, plus one more on Fridays from Seville and Sundays from Madrid. Two more daily AVE services will increase the offer between Malaga and the Spanish capital, according to the company.

Renfe will also "reinforce" the AVE link between Andalucía and Barcelona with a 38% increase in the number of seats. From today, the number of services between Malaga and Barcelona will also be increased with two new AVE trains a day, bringing the offer to four trains a day. They will also be operated with 103 series trains, with "greater" capacity than those currently in use.

Rail passengers can now purchase their tickets for all the above-mentioned trains twelve months in advance through the usual sales channels, according to the company.

