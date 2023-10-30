Renfe offers bargain-price tickets from just 30 euros on high-speed trains between Andalucía and Catalonia

Raquel Merino Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state rail operator Renfe has launched a new promotional campaign to travel on AVE high-speed trains between Andalucía and Catalonia with prices starting at 30 euros each way. The tickets are for journeys from today and throughout the year 2024, and will be on sale for a limited period between 30 October and Friday 3 November.

This campaign is available on direct AVE trains for journeys between the cities of Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida and Zaragoza and the Andalusian cities of Seville, Cordoba, Malaga and Granada, through all sales channels including www.renfe.com ; the official Renfe app; via telephone on 912 320 320 and at ticket offices.

Since 17 October, Renfe has reinforced the AVE route between Catalonia/Aragon and Andalucía with two new daily services, one in each direction, between Barcelona and Malaga, which joined the two existing ones, and with an increase of 1,000 daily seats, according to the company.

In addition, on the Seville-Cordoba-Barcelona route, Renfe has four direct daily AVE trains operating and two more on the Granada-Cordoba-Barcelona route.