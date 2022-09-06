Andalucía registers the lowest number of Covid infections since November There have been 14 coronavirus deaths since last Friday, while the incidence rate in people over 60 years of age has dropped below one hundred infections per 100,000 inhabitants

The Andalusian region has this Tuesday, 6 September, registered a total of 514 new cases of coronavirus since last Friday - the lowest number since the end of November - of which 285 were in people over 60. It brings the total number of infections in Andalucía to 1,598,123 since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 14 in the region.

This has been confirmed by the Junta’s Ministry of Health in its twice-weekly Covid-19 statement, where it also indicated that Andalucía continues to lower the number of hospitalised patients - something that has been happening since the end of July - and registers five fewer than last Friday, to stand at 218, but admissions to intensive care units rose by two to 13.

By province, Malaga registers 45 Covid patients admitted and five in the ICU, followed by Seville with 43, of which two are in the ICU; Cadiz, with 28 and two in the ICU; Cordoba, with 27 and one in the ICU; Jaén, with 24 admitted, two of whom are in the ICU; Granada with 20 and one in the ICU; Huelva, also with 20, none in ICU; and Almeria, with eleven and none in the ICU.

Regarding the current cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age (the only group measured), this Tuesday it fell again and stood below one hundred, specifically at 91.74 infections per 100,000 population, down some 18.96 than four days ago.