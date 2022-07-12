Aemet issues red weather warning for high temperatures in Andalucía on Wednesday A mass of very hot air from Africa is expected to send thermometers soaring to 44C in some places

The Spanish weather agency Aemet has activated a red weather warning for high temperatures in Andalucía tomorrow, Wednesday, when thermometers are expected to shoot up to 44C in the Seville area between 1pm and 9pm.

In his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos, weather expert José Luis Escudero says this is due to a mass of very hot air from Africa, which is due to reach southern Spain on Wednesday.

In fact, today (Tuesday, 12 July) isn’t much better. Aemet has activated warnings for high temperatures in all the provinces in Andalucía except Malaga, and there will be strong winds and high waves in Cadiz and the Strait of Gibraltar area. The wind is easterly and force 7, with gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour.

For Huelva, Jaén, Cordoba and Seville, where temperatures could be 41C from 1pm on Tuesday, orange warnings are in force while in Almeria, Cadiz and Granada, where the high is expected to be 39C at the same time, Aemet has activated a yellow warning.

AEMET

The 112 Emergency service control room in Andalucía recommends that people in these areas drink plenty of water, especially children, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions. It also advises not going out in the main part of the day, and wearing a hat or cap and sunglasses if staying indoors isn’t an option. It also warns that nobody should practise sport at the hottest times of day.