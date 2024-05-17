Recall of chocolate pastries sold in Andalucía due to labelling issue

Isabel Méndez Friday, 17 May 2024, 17:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (AESAN) has extended the food alert, first issued on 3 May, for the presence of undeclared hazelnuts in chocolate pastries from Spain (Ref. ES2024/262).

The health authorities in Valencia point out that people allergic to nuts should not consume either the chocolate canes or the chocolate puff pastry triangles of the Abiarjo brand currently available on the market, as some of them do not warn of the presence of hazelnuts on the labelling. All batches of both products are going to be withdrawn.

The products involved are the following:

Product name: Caña de Chocolate.

Brand: Abiarjo.

Product appearance: packaged.

Lot number: all those currently on the market.

Unit weight: 300 grams.

Storage instructions: In a cool dry place away from sunlight.

Product name: TRIÁNGULO DE HOJALDRE DE CHOCOLATE.

Brand: Abiarjo.

Product appearance: packaged.

Lot number: all those currently on the market.

According to the information available, the products have been distributed in the regions of Andalucía, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha and Valencia, although it cannot be ruled out that they may have been redistributed to other regions.

This information has been transmitted through the coordinated system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI), so that the withdrawal of the products concerned from the marketing channels can be verified.

As a precautionary measure, people allergic to hazelnuts who may have the above mentioned product in their households are advised to refrain from consuming it.