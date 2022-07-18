Andalucía is promoted at major birdwatching fair in UK Ornithological tourism attracts some 400,000 visitors a year to the leading Spanish region for birdwatchers

Andalucía is positioned as the leading region in Spain for ornithological tourism. / SUR

Andalucía is being represented at one of the largest birdwatching fairs in the UK. The week-long Global Birdfair event, which runs until Sunday, 24 July, is held in Rutland.

The Junta's ministry of Tourism said that the Andalusian delegation will emphasise its wide range of resources and attractions that make it a benchmark destination for this tourism sector.

Ornithological tourism attracts around 400,000 people to Andalucía every year. A ministry spokesperson said the sector "has a strong impact on the development of rural areas, and is also a product that contributes to out of season tourism activity and has an important attraction among international markets".

Andalucía has approximately 150 protected natural areas totalling 3.3 million hectares, 60 Special Protection Areas for Birds and 190 Sites of Community Interest. These areas are home to more than 300 species.

The region is a leader in Spain in terms of ornithological tourism, accounting for around a quarter of the national total. The Junta has a stand at the fair where it will be liaising with operators and intermediaries for the important British market.