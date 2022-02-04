Pair arrested after bungled attempt to rob Salobreña amusement arcade with toy gun An employee confronted the would-be thieves, who Guardia Civil officers later found pushing a stolen motorbike along a nearby street

Guardia Civil officers have arrested two individuals, aged forty-three and thirty-two, both with police records, as the alleged perpetrators of an attempted armed robbery of an amusement arcade in Salobreña. They were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The attempted robbery took place a few minutes before midnight on 1 February, when the pair entered the establishment and attempted to rob it, threatening staff with a gun. However, an employee's intervention prevented them from taking any money.

Guardia Civil officers were soon on the scene and took a description of the individuals. They later found two people matching the description given by staff in a nearby street pushing a moped.

Taking appropriate security measures due to the suspicion that they were armed, the officers were able to identify them. However, when searched, the gun found in the pocket of one of the men turned out to be a toy pistol. When the Guardia Civil asked them about the attempted robbery, the two blamed each other.

The Guardia Civil contacted the owner of the moped, which was registered at an address just 500 metres from the amusement arcade. The owner had not realised it had been stolen. The suspects are due to appear in court in Motril.