A thermometer in Granada this week EFE
Amber warning this Thursday for high temperatures in all Andalusian provinces

Thermometers are expected to reach a scorching high of 43 degrees in some parts as the region prepares to swelter through another heatwave

Europa Press

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 12:37

An amber weather warning has been activated across all of Andalucía this Thursday, 10 August, as temperatures are set to soar into the forties.

Spanish weather agency Aemet issued the alert for high temperatures between 1pm and 9pm, in all Andalusian provinces, with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees forecast.

In the province of Almeria, an amber warning has been activated in the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez, where maximum temperatures of 42 degrees have been predicted. In Cadiz, an amber warning is in force in Grazalema and inland areas, with highs of 41 degrees.

A similar alert is also in place for the area known as the Campiña Cordobesa, where a maximum temperature of 43 has been forecast, and in Sierra de Pedroches and the Subbetica Cordobesa it will reach 41 and 40 degrees, respectively.

In the province of Granada, the amber warning applies to the Cuenca del Genil and Guadix and Baza, where highs of 43 degrees and 41 have been forecast. In the province of Huelva, the orange warning has been activated in Aracena, Andévalo and Condado, with highs of 41 degrees for both; and 39 on the coast of Huelva.

The province of Jaén, particularly Morena and Condado and Valle del Guadalquivir, will swelter with 43 degrees forecast, and 41 expected in Cazorla and Segura.

The amber warning is also in force in Malaga province, with 43 predicted in Antequera and 42 in Ronda.

Warnings are in place for parts of Seville province, with highs of 41 or 43 forecast.

