Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The famous Via Crucis flight of steps in Vizcaya has featured in many movie ﻿scenes as well as TV series. Turismo Vasco
One of the most beautiful flights of steps in Spain is in Andalucía, according to Traveler magazine
Tourism

One of the most beautiful flights of steps in Spain is in Andalucía, according to Traveler magazine

From north to south and from east to west across the country we can find flights of steps of all kinds including the Escalera Vía Crucis in Vizcaya, a perfect location for filming scenes for big screen movies and television series such as Game of Thrones ·

Nerea Fernández Torralvo

Seville

Friday, 31 May 2024, 17:07

Compartir

It is fairly typical to be captivated by the city of Seville, not only because of the diversity of its multicultural population, but also because of the very architectural,magical appeal ofthisprovincialcapitalinAndalucía, its nooks and crannies and streets where getting lost is always a good option ... and a strong possibility.

It is for this reason that Seville is included in most of the rankings that rate the beauty of Spain, among other things. In one of its latest rankings Traveler magazine has decided to do a tour of the most beautiful locations with flights of steps in Spain, and of course the city of Seville features once again.

From north to south and from east to west in Spain we can find flights of steps of all kinds, some more majestic like the Escalera Dorada in Burgos , others much simpler like the Pujada de Sant Domenec in Girona, whose plainness is precisely what makes it a tourist attraction that takes us back in time. Others stand out for their surroundings, such as the landscape around the Escalera Vía Crucis in Vizcaya, a perfect location for filming scenes for series such as Game of Thrones. But which was the staircase chosen in Seville?

The steps known as Pujada de Sant Domenec in Girona.
The steps known as Pujada de Sant Domenec in Girona. Alamy

From Las Setas to the skies above

If there is one thing that characterises Seville itisits mix of architectural styles, how it combines the traditional with the new so that the future and the past blend in with the rest of the city. That's why, since the opening of Las Setas in 2011, more than a few tourists and residents of the city have stopped by there to enjoy the full Seville experience.

Traveler magazine recognised that the most iconic steps in the city are none other than those in the Plaza de España with its colourful ceramic tiling. However, on this occasion it opted for those of Las Setas de Sevilla. Thanks to these stairs, we can enjoy 360º panoramic views of the city from its vantage point, located almost 30 metres above sea level. In addition, its 150-metre long and 70-metre wide wooden structure is unique in the world.

If you have not yet dared to see Seville through different eyes, Las Setas is one of the ideal places to do so, especially at sunset when the city, as is so often sung about, takes on a truly special colour.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Railings destroyed by vandals replaced at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race
  4. 4 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  5. 5 Pioneering project to repopulate Costa del Sol cliff area with threatened coral launched
  6. 6 Torremolinos Pride ups international vibe with one eye on Europride 2027 bid
  7. 7 Residents of Costa del Sol village start petition against mobile phone mast
  8. 8 Guadalhorce valley town launches latest initiative to eliminate cockroaches and rodents
  9. 9 Alhaurín el Grande locals open up flower-filled patios to visitors
  10. 10 These are the winners of the SUR in English 2024 Top International Business Guide and Awards

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad