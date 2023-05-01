One dead and 25 injured, seven seriously, after bus carrying workers overturns in Andalucía The vehicle was carrying 34 seasonal workers when it overturned on the A-484 this Monday morning, 1 May

One woman has died and another 25 people have been injured, seven of them seriously, after a bus carrying seasonal workers overturned in Almonte (Huelva province), this Monday morning 1 May, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre.

The accident happened at 6.25am at kilometre 16 of the A-484 main road, which connects the A-49 with the Huelva town.

According to provisional data provided by the 061 health services, some 34 workers of Moroccan nationality were travelling on the bus. One of them has died in the accident, another seven have been very seriously injured and 18 have been injured to a lesser degree. All of them have been transferred to hospitals in Huelva and Seville provinces.

Guardia Civil road traffic officers have opened an investigation into what caused the vehicle to overturn.