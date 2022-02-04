Omicron peak is over, claims the Junta's Minister of Health "We have overcome the peak of the sixth wave but the virus continues to live with us, there are still deaths, hospital admissions and many infections, so all precautions must be taken,” said Jesús Aguirre

The Junta de Andalucía's Minister for Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, has said the sixth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic shows a “clear and forceful downward trend.” The “peak” of this wave has been overcome and in about “15 or 20 days” it will be possible to enter a “normal” phase in the pandemic situation, he said on 4 February.

As of Friday 4 February, the region's cumulative incidence rate stands at 807 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and hospitals are facing less pressure with 229 people in intensive care.

“The descent of this sixth wave is consolidated, we hope that the descent will be just as fast as the rise was fast and that in a few days we will have a certain tranquility,” he told Canal Sur. However, he warned that security "measures cannot be relaxed" at all.

“We are in a clear fall, we have overcome the peak of the wave but the virus continues to live with us, there are still deaths, admissions and many infections, so all precautions must be taken,” he said.

“In 15 or 20 days and we will enter a phase of normality that will last over time,” he added.

Although some areas such as Granada still struggle with infections, Aguirre said Omicron may be more contagious but it is less virulent and as a result, not of great concern.