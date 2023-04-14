New town plan open for public consultation The plan includes the building of around 4,000 new homes and creating an extra bus stop so that people don't have to cross the main road

Residents and interested parties are able to consult Almuñécar's draft new general urban plan (PGOU). The document has been available since 3 April and, according to the town hall, will be "available for 45 days" from that date.

It can be accessed at the offices of the Town Planning department (Urbanismo) from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm, according to the Town Planning councillor, Javier García. The new General Plan was approved by the town hall on 10 March.

García stated that the new plan includes the capacity to build around 4,000 homes, a new fair ground and in La Herradura a new bus stop will be built, meaning that users will no longer have to cross the national road.