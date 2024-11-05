New tourism campaign invites visitors to 'surrender' to Andalucía

Pilar Martínez Granada Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 11:20

The latest tourism campaign for Spain's Andalucía embraces its bold identity, inviting visitors to surrender to the region's captivating charm, rich history and vibrant traditions. Following the success of the award-winning 'Andalusian Crush' campaign, the region has launched 'Surrender', encouraging tourists to embark on an experience that defies stereotypes.

In collaboration with the agency Ogilvy, celebrated film composer Hans Zimmer creates a stunning cinematic journey that immerses viewers in the charm of Andalucía. This campaign unveils the region's hidden essence through a compelling visual and auditory narrative that celebrates its cultural and historical heritage.

The launch event, hosted by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, took place in the breathtaking surroundings of the palace of Carlos V, inside Granada's Alhambra complex. The 300 guests were mesmerised by this innovative take on 'Andalusian Crush', which was also showcased in English.

Moreno highlighted that Zimmer is one of the greatest film composers of our time, a two-time Oscar winner and the creator of unforgettable soundtracks such as Gladiator, The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean, among many others.

He expressed his confidence that 'Surrender to the Andalusian Crush' will have a big impact, similar to that of the previous campaign, which achieved over 2,376 billion views and was shown in key countries for Andalusian tourism, including Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, China and Japan.

In Surrender, Zimmer embarks on an adventurous exploration of Andalucía, beginning at a forge that serves as the symbolic birthplace of flamenco, embodying its fiery passion and craftmanship. The setting highlights the origins of the iconic art form and celebrates the region's intangible cultural heritage. Accompanied by the rhythm of the hammer, his music plays as the legends of land where "history has been rewritten time and time again" are told.

The creators explain that "each note resonates in iconic locations". Additionally, the campaign is rich in visual metaphors and references to Andalucía's cultural legacy, featuring important figures like poet Lorca, actress Lola Flores and artist Murillo. It also highlights ancient traditions like pagan folklore and the celebrations of Semana Santa, alongside historical references such as Julius Caesar's visit to Cadiz.

Moreno, along with regional tourism minister Arturo Bernal, said, "Andalucía is a land impossible not to love."

Moreno urged locals to share their hospitality and joy with visitors, calling the campaign a step forward in promoting sustainable tourism.

With a budget of six million euros, the campaign will run through 2024 and 2025, featuring Zimmer's evocative music. Ogilvy's executive creative directors said that Zimmer's musical mastery elevates the experience, allowing each note to resonate deeply with the region's rich history.