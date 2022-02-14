Moreno promotes Andalucía as an investment destination in Dubai The President of the Junta said the region has untapped potential

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has visited Dubai to promote the southern Spain region as a world class investment destination.

Speaking at the Spanish Pavilion at the Expo 2020 exhibition he said, "Andalucía is a huge attraction for companies, knowledge and investment from southern Europe and is in the world showcase." The Expo has been delayed a year because of the pandemic and it ends on 31 March 2022.

The autonomous region has "a unique opportunity to be able to deploy all the potential we have on this land and that, for too long, we have not taken to shine,” Moreno said on 12 February.

"Andalucía has a universal projection and offers a strategic location for those who seek to cover not only the Spanish market but that of the entire EU, on one hand, and that of North Africa, on the other. Every investment must be pampered to make it a reality and stimulate the creation of wealth and employment,” he said.

“Andalucía is ready to break into the world table as a region that aspires to conquer very high peaks,” he said, pointing out the region’s potential in digital matters, biomedicine, aerospace and engineering.

He added, "Andalucía is running to be at the forefront in the fight against climate change and the responsible use of natural resources, since its government is committed to accelerating the transition towards an environmentally responsible production model."