More than 200 police deployed in an anti-drug raids in Malaga, Almeria and Murcia Members of the Guardia Civil have arrested ‘dozens’ of people in ten search operations across the south of Spain this Monday morning, including the Malaga towns Nerja and Torrox

Members of the Guardia Civil during one of the operations. / SUR

More than 200 Guardia Civil officers have mounted a new anti-drug operation this Monday morning, 21 February, in Malaga, Almeria and Murcia provinces. At the moment "dozens of people" have been arrested and 10 searches have been carried out, several of them in the Malaga towns of Nerja and Torrox.

SUR has learned the investigation is directed against an organisation dedicated to international hashish trafficking. In addition to cash and gold, a "significant" amount of this narcotic substance has been seized.

To carry out the raids, which began early in the morning, the Guardia Civil mobilised officers from the Malaga, Almería and Murcia commands, as well as specialised agents from the Coordination Agency against Drug Trafficking (OCON) South, the Rapid Action Group (GAR) and the Rural Security Group (GRS).