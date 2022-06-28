Andalucía confirms 99 active cases of monkeypox virus The region has a further 20 infections currently under investigation

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 28 June, a total of 99 active cases of the monkeypox virus, some 20 more than three days ago, and with another 20 more cases under investigation.

This was confirmed by the Junta’s Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, during a press conference following a meeting with professionals from the new screening programme for the early detection of breast cancer in Cordoba.

In total, the region has registered 111 cases of monkeypox virus, of which twelve are already inactive, leaving 99 active cases. In addition, there are 20 more cases under investigation - the same number as three days ago.