Active monkeypox virus cases continue to drop in Malaga province In Andalucía there are 118 patients suffering from the disease, according to data from the Junta’s Ministry of Health

The number of cases of monkeypox virus continue to decline and have dropped for the tenth consecutive time in Malaga province of Malaga, where 28 patients have the disease. It represents a decrease of seven compared to the 35 last Friday, according to data offered this Tuesday, 13 September by the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health.

In the Andalusian region there are 118 people infected by the monkeypox virus (12 fewer than four days before). There are 40 active infections in Seville province, followed by 28 in Malaga, 18 in Cadiz, ten in Granada, ten in Huelva, six in Cordoba, three in Almeria and three in Jaén. In addition, 70 cases are under investigation and have been reported to the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA). Meanwhile, 723 patients have already recovered from the disease in the region.

The Junta’s Ministry of Health has also indicated that 913 doses of a vaccine against monkeypox have been administered in the main hospitals of the region. All vaccines have been administered as a preventive measure to contacts or people at risk, not to infected patients. So far, 1,483 vials have been received in Andalucía.

Virus incubation

Incubation of the monkeypox virus usually lasts between six and 13 days, although sometimes it is up to three weeks. The disease is a zoonotic (animal origin) viral infection with characteristics similar to chicken pox and secondary syphilis. It usually causes a mild disease that is transmitted by very close contact with fluids and mucous membranes.

The initial symptoms are similar to those of the common smallpox, although somewhat milder. It manifests itself with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash may appear, usually starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The rash changes and goes through different stages before forming a scab that eventually falls off.

Between humans, transmission is via saliva, respiratory secretions, contact with exudate from the lesion or crusting material, and also via faeces.