Mobile phones banned in Andalusian schools under strict new measure Since Monday 4 December the devices may not be used during school hours in primary and secondary schools run by the regional education authority

Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Mobile phones have been banned in schools run by the Andalusian education authority as of this week following a ruling by the regional ministry at the Junta de Andalucía.

Under the measure, which kicked off on Monday 4 December, students are prohibited from using the devices during school hours, which includes recreational time between classes and extracurricular activities. Students who can justifiy requiring their mobile phones due to specific personal circumstances are exempt from the rule. A mobile phone is also allowed to be used in the classroom if the teacher decides it can be used as a learning resource as part of a planned class project.

The document issued by the regional ministry of education states that in the case of non-compliance with the new regulation schools could take the devices away from the pupils. These would later be returned to their legal guardians.

The regional ministry of education also announced as part of the measure that it will design and offer specific training programmes about digital security and privacy education for Andalusian teachers during the second and third term of this school year. It will also arrange workshops for families which promote the safe use of mobile phones and the Internet.