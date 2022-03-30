A mixture of sunshine, showers and strong winds for Andalucía, as weather alerts remain in some areas The good news for most of Andalucía is that the Saharan dust has now moved to the east and north-east of the country

There will be a bit of everything in Andalucía for the rest of Wednesday, says the Aemet meteorological office. In general there will be cloudy skies, occasional sunshine, periods of rain and strong winds. In fact, a yellow alert has been issued on the coasts of Almeria, Granada, Malaga and Melilla, due to the strong westerly wind in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alborán Sea. No snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada, in Granada province, for the moment, but the area can expect some light frost.

Most areas will see some rain, which could be heavy at times, and occasional storms are possible in eastern Andalucía, Murcia and the southern area of Alicante.

Calima in the east

The calima - airborne dust from the Sahara desert, which has been very intensive in Andalucía recently - has mostly moved to the north-east of Spain, the Balearics and Canary Islands now and those regions can expect mainly cloudy skies with occasional showers of muddy rain.

In the Canaries, temperatures will remain similar, and there will be quite strong northerly or north-easterly winds.