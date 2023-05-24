Miracle escape for woman after a pallet of sacks of cement falls from crane and crushes her car in Granada The driver was fitted with a neck brace by health workers at the scene after she escaped practically unharmed from the incident

The state of the vehicle after the pallet of bags of cement fell onto it.

José R. Villalba Granada

A woman driver was miraculously left almost unhurt after a pallet of sacks of cement fell on top of her car while she was driving along a street in Granada. The car was a total write-off and the woman was fitted with a neck brace at the scene by medical staff but did not suffer a scratch. The incident occurred at around 5.25pm on Tuesday (23 May) in Calle Arabial, near the Hipercor shopping centre in the city.

Accidente ocurrido esta tarde sobre las 17:25h. en calle Cañaveral.

El cable de una grúa se ha partido y el material que estaba subiendo a un edificio ha caído al paso de un vehículo.

Hemos intervenido de inmediato acotando la zona y colaborando con los servicios de emergencias. pic.twitter.com/OBSU7ld5Ue — POLICÍA LOCAL GRANADA (@PoliciaGr) May 23, 2023

A crane was moving a pallet of sacks of cement to a construction site in the area, very close to the Puerta Bernina cafeteria, on the corner of Calle Cañaveral when the accident happened.

Local Police in Granada, the fire brigade and 061 medical teams were quickly on the scene. The driver was lucky that the pallet landed on a part of the car which did not affect her because an impact of that calibre would have killed her.

Nos remiten este vídeo que está vitalizándose por servicios de mensajería de los momentos inmediatamente después de ocurrir el accidente en calle Cañaveral. pic.twitter.com/eIpubCi29K — POLICÍA LOCAL GRANADA (@PoliciaGr) May 23, 2023

The images of the accident scene were shocking with the woman in the driver's seat and vehicle missing its roof after the emergency services cut it away.

The incident generated a great deal shock among passers-by and residents in the area, who could not believe what had happened.

Police have opened a health and safety investigation to determine the cause of the work-related accident, which could have had a far worse outcome.