Andalusian government plans to boost the mining sector A Junta committee has been set up to promote different projects and investments in the industry and make it a driving force for development in the region

The Junta de Andalucía wants to boost the mining industry as a driving force for economic development and employment in the region and has set up a committee to promote different projects and investments in the sector.

The president of the committee, the Junta’s Minister for Industrial and Energy Policy, Jorge Paradela, said it will work to develop the transport, energy and hydraulic infrastructures needed for major mining projects, make the sector more international and attract foreign investment. It will also design a professional training plan specifically for job in mining and will work on expanding the Network of Mining Municipalities of Andalucía.

Jorge Paradela’s Ministry is already working on a Strategy for Sustainable Mining in the region in collaboration with agents in the economic and social sectors.

Under this strategy there will be a comprehensive assessment of the sector in order to improve energy efficiency, reduce consumption and advance on the decarbonising of its processes. The Junta wants the mining industry to become a benchmark in the use of renewable energies, especially energy-intensive activities such as extraction, processing and the transport of materials.

Andalucía has great mining potential, the regional government says, with the largest source of non-ferrous resources especially aggregates, minerals, industrial mining, energy mining and metal mining which account for 40% of Spain’s production (90% in the case of metal mining).