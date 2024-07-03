Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Met Office activates weather warnings for high temperatures in south of Spain with highs of up to 38C
Weather

Met Office activates weather warnings for high temperatures in south of Spain with highs of up to 38C

State weather agency Aemet has issued yellow 'risk' alerts for heat in five provinces of the Andalucía region this Wednesday

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 10:15

Opciones para compartir

Spain's state weather agency has activated yellow 'risk' warnings for high temperatures in five Andalusian provinces this Wednesday (3 July), specifically in Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaen and Seville.

According to information from Aemet the weather alerts will affect: in Cadiz province, the Cadiz countryside; in Cordoba, the Cordoba countryside; in Huelva, the Andévalo and Condado areas; in Jaén, the Guadalquivir Valley part of the province and Morena and Condado; and in Seville province, the Seville countryside.

The warnings will remain in force in these areas between 1pm and 9pm this Wednesday, with maximum temperatures that may reach 38C.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol's American community gets set for 'Stars and Stripes' Independence Day party
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town hall halts plans to install controversial mobile phone mast
  3. 3 Two Malaga CF promotion heroes announce their departure from the club
  4. 4 Malaga town announces new mayor following sudden death of predecessor
  5. 5 Petition started in Costa del Sol town against reggaeton beach festival which is expected to attract 10,000 fans
  6. 6 Spain's historic footballing victory over England
  7. 7 Marbella FC still searching for a suitable home for next season
  8. 8 King's nephew shines in Antequera handball tournament
  9. 9 Beso Beach: the perfect fusion of Basque and Mediterranean cuisine in an idyllic setting
  10. 10 Benalmádena announces 'resounding success' of San Juan festivities

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad