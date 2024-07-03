Met Office activates weather warnings for high temperatures in south of Spain with highs of up to 38C

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 10:15 | Updated 10:27h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state weather agency has activated yellow 'risk' warnings for high temperatures in five Andalusian provinces this Wednesday (3 July), specifically in Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaen and Seville.

According to information from Aemet the weather alerts will affect: in Cadiz province, the Cadiz countryside; in Cordoba, the Cordoba countryside; in Huelva, the Andévalo and Condado areas; in Jaén, the Guadalquivir Valley part of the province and Morena and Condado; and in Seville province, the Seville countryside.

The warnings will remain in force in these areas between 1pm and 9pm this Wednesday, with maximum temperatures that may reach 38C.